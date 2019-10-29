The big picture: The resolution comes as the administration and Congressional Republicans have tried to dismiss the impeachment inquiry, saying the lack of a formal vote on the measure goes against longstanding precedent.

The House will vote on the measure Thursday.

Of note: The resolution gives committees' ranking Republicans the ability to subpoena witnesses, should the committee chair agree.

Per AP, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican lawmakers plan to review the resolution to determine if it passes a “smell test.”

Read the resolution here:

