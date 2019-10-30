Report: Tim Morrison to exit National Security Council ahead of impeachment testimony

Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's Russia and Europe director, is expected to leave his White House job "imminently," NPR first reported.

Why it matters: Morrison is scheduled to testify before House impeachment committees on Thursday. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on Tuesday that the White House memo of President Trump's July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president "omitted crucial words and phrases." Vindman said he provided written edits and corrections of the memo to Morrison, per the New York Times.