Democrats are eager to ask Morrison about the explosive testimony of Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. Taylor said Morrison had been told that Trump insisted Zelensky publicly commit to investigating the 2016 election and the Bidens, and that hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine hinged on his willingness to do so.

Worth noting: Morrison's name appeared 15 times in Taylor's opening statement.

Meanwhile, the White House is being stymied in its efforts to prevent current and former officials from complying with the committees' requests, and Morrison appears to be no exception.

Morrison's lawyer told Politico that "If subpoenaed, Mr. Morrison plans to appear for his deposition.”

Trump, who compared the impeachment inquiry to a "lynching" this week, has been extremely frustrated with Democrats' investigation, and he has lashed out at the officials cooperating.

The president has specifically singled out Taylor — who was handpicked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — calling him a "Never Trumper" and adding that "Never Trumpers" are "human scum."

But three veterans who have served with Taylor defended him in powerful interviews with CNN's Jake Tapper and Kate Sullivan, describing him as a "man of honor," "public servant" and "role model" who "represents the best of our Department of State."

What's next: The following current and former administration officials are also scheduled to testify this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 am: National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Wednesday, Oct. 30 a 9:30 a.m.: Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman was subpoenaed by the House committees to appear on Monday.