The impeachment inquiry's closing arguments

"I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Fiona Hill testified today.

promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Fiona Hill testified today. She was referencing the pattern of Republicans basing questions on Ukrainian political interference and the Biden family, rather than on the Trump administration's actions in Ukraine.

The big picture: Most House Republicans have been a hard "no" on impeachment since the very beginning, and even retiring Rep. Will Hurd of Texas declared himself a "no" today.

In today's session, Hill and David Holmes of the State Department fleshed out some of the details presented by past witnesses.

Hill said she told EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland she was frustrated he wasn’t coordinating with the National Security Council on his Ukraine efforts.

she was frustrated he wasn’t coordinating with the National Security Council on his Ukraine efforts. Hill added that Sondland didn’t coordinate with professional staff because he was involved in a “domestic political errand.”

with professional staff because he was involved in a “domestic political errand.” Hill said she told Sondland that Trump's Ukraine policy was "all going to blow up."

that Trump's Ukraine policy was "all going to blow up." And she called it "not credible" that Sondland didn't make the Biden-Burisma connection.

What they're saying: Hill lamented that Republicans left the hearing room after giving lengthy speeches directed at the witnesses.

In several hearings over the past two weeks, Republicans have asked witnesses directly whether they believed Trump committed a crime — specifically bribery or extortion.

over the past two weeks, Republicans have asked witnesses directly whether they believed Trump committed a crime — specifically bribery or extortion. Hill made the argument that she and others were appearing before the committee as fact witnesses — not to opine on impeachment.

The bottom line: Democrats considered today their closing arguments prior to the Thanksgiving recess.

Go deeper: Full highlights