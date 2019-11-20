EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said during his impeachment testimony Wednesday that President Trump would stand to benefit from a Ukrainian investigation into the Biden family.

The big picture: Sondland's answer came during a heated line of questioning from Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) over the impact that might stem from an alleged quid pro quo on frozen military aid. Sondland testified earlier that he never heard directly from Trump that the military aid was conditioned on an announcement of investigations, saying that assumption was his "own personal guess."

