Immigrants sue for delayed naturalizations during coronavirus

Citizens from around the world hold up their right hands as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a Naturalization Ceremony. Photo: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

Two immigrants awaiting delayed naturalization ceremonies amid COVID-19 filed a lawsuit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to expedite the process to vote in the November presidential election, Buzzfeed News reports.

Where it stands: The suit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania this week notes that the plaintiffs are among thousands of immigrants waiting to complete the final step to achieve American citizenship. U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services reopened their offices earlier this month for small ceremonies, but a backlog remains.

  • USCIS says the rate of ceremonies will grow as the agency becomes "more adept" at managing larger groups. Ceremonies before the novel coronavirus could naturalize up to 5,000 immigrants at once.
  • The lawsuit notes that "it will take several months, under current measures, for the USCIS Philadelphia Field Office to administer the oath of allegiance to Plaintiffs and proposed class members."

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 7,493,514 — Total deaths: 420,847 — Total recoveries — 3,530,633Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,022,021 — Total deaths: 113,783 — Total recoveries: 538,645 — Total tested: 21,888,068Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention host after North Carolina falloutBiden releases plan for jump-starting the economy Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: The S&P 500 plunged 6%, the worst decline for the index since March.
Trump to accept GOP nomination in Jacksonville

President Trump's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee will be relocated from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, Florida, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: President Trump and the RNC pulled the acceptance speech out of North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he would require the convention to be downsized due to COVID-19. The event is expected to draw around 50,000 people.

Louisville bans "no knock" warrants through "Breonna's Law"

Louisville, Kentucky's Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday to ban "no-knock" search warrants in the city, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: That warrant allows law enforcement to enter homes without warning, and was reportedly obtained by the officers who shot Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13. Her death has been protested by Black Lives Matter demonstrators following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

