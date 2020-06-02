57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ICE and border agents deployed to help with protest enforcement

Police near the White House during George Floyd protests. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Immigration agents have been deployed to assist federal, state and local law enforcement amid intensifying protests over the police killing of George Floyd, immigration agency officials confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Local protests in cities across the U.S., a number of which have turned violent, have incited a strong federal response from agencies including the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — and President Trump himself.

  • Over the past few days, ICE and CBP agents have been deployed to help the Federal Protective Service guard buildings and facilities where protests have erupted.
  • While ICE does not carry out immigration enforcement at protests, both ICE and CBP officers have the authority to conduct criminal arrests, ICE and CBP officials told Axios.
  • Several local jurisdictions and states have requested the agencies' assistance in the face of protests, including D.C. and Minneapolis, ICE officials said. It is not uncommon for ICE to assist local law enforcement during certain emergencies.

Neither ICE nor CBP was able to provide details on the number of agents or other resources they have deployed.

  • "It would not be appropriate to disclose law enforcement operational specifics which could jeopardize operational security," CBP spokesperson Stephanie Malin said in a statement.
  • ICE "fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions," ICE spokesperson Danielle Bennet sent in an e-mail.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 6,309,107 — Total deaths: 376,885 — Total recoveries — 2,725,627Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,812,742 — Total deaths: 105,475 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Protests against police brutality threaten coronavirus response — Controlling the coronavirus in nursing homes won't be easy.
  4. Business: More than 1 in 6 black workers lost jobs between February and April.
  5. Climate: The alarm over climate financial risk gets louder because of coronavirus.
  6. Media: Interest in the George Floyd protests has soared past the coronavirus.
Alexi McCammond
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Julián Castro endorses Joe Biden for president

Julián Castro introduces Sen. Elizabeth Warren at an event in February. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Julián Castro, who ended his presidential campaign in early January, endorsed Joe Biden today with a call for "real reform to address our broken policing system."

Why it matters: Castro’s endorsement comes as protests against police use of excessive force, especially in communities of color, have wracked the country for the past week, triggered by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Throughout the primary, Castro made police reform a central part of his campaign.

Axios
49 mins ago - Technology

Podcast: Social media maelstrom

Hundreds of Facebook employees yesterday walked off the job to protest the big blue app's refusal to pull certain posts from President Trump, days after Trump threatened to change the laws around social media in response to a Twitter fact-check. Dan digs into what comes next with attorney Stewart Baker, former Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for policy.