California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with 18 other states and D.C., are suing the Trump administration over a new rule allowing migrant families to be kept in detention long-term, Becerra's spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: This is the California attorney general's 13th immigration-related lawsuit against the Trump administration, the spokesperson told Axios. The case will ultimately be brought in front of California federal Judge Dolly Gee, who has already refused to grant President Trump's request to change the decades-old Flores settlement to allow families to be detained together longer than 20 days.

Go deeper: Trump rule would indefinitely detain migrant kids with their parents