By the numbers: Quartz found nearly 300 confirmed cases of mumps in ICE facilities and other immigration detention centers across the country — with the most cases concentrated in Texas, Mississippi, Arizona and Georgia.

Yes, but: Not all state or county health departments monitor disease outbreaks in ICE facilities. Louisiana and California "said they had no data on disease in ICE facilities," Quartz reports — so the case numbers could be higher.

Where it stands: "Local health authorities tasked with keeping civilian populations in their areas safe said they have no idea how widespread the mumps epidemic is in immigration facilities around the US," Quartz reports.

There are also few consequences for ICE personnel who don't follow immunization or follow-up standards for detainees, per a recent internal investigation.

Of note: The recommended 2 doses of MMR vaccine is roughly 88% effective at preventing mumps, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

