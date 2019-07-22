Study: Immigrants and their kids founded 45% of U.S. Fortune 500 companies

Data: New American Economy Research Fund; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

Immigrants and their children have founded 45% of the U.S.'s Fortune 500 companies, according to a new study by New American Economy, a pro-immigration group.

Why it matters: The share of the most successful and globally-recognized U.S. companies that have immigrant founders is growing, according to NAE's Hanna Siegel and Andrew Lim, while the Trump administration has tried to make it more difficult for immigrants to come to the U.S., often claiming that they take American jobs and lower wages.