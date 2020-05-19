1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Order allowing border agents to expel migrants extended indefinitely

A border crosser wears a mask for protection. Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indefinitely extended its public health order on Tuesday, empowering border agents to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally.

Why it matters: The order will be reviewed every 30 days. Border agents have already used the authority to expel more than 20,000 migrants, including asylum seekers and children, in less than 2 months, according to DHS data.

  • The order will be in effect until CDC director Robert Redfield determines that the threat of coronavirus spreading from across southern or northern borders no longer poses a "serious danger" to public health.
  • Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement that the order "has been one of the most critical tools the Department has used to prevent the further spread of the virus."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,881,619 — Total deaths: 322,457 — Total recoveries — 1,672,406Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,524,107 — Total deaths: 91,661 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Companies weigh the potential of permanent work-from-home

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Led by the Silicon Valley tech giants, more and more companies are extending their timelines for remote work — and some are weighing letting employees work from home forever.

Why it matters: It's becoming clear that there's no going back to the way work and workplaces were structured before the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine

Asked about the FDA's warning about the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients, Trump responded by attacking a non-peer reviewed study released last month that found an increased risk of death associated with patients who were only treated with the antimalarial drug — calling it a "false study."

Why it matters: The president, who revealed Monday he is taking the drug as a "line of defense" against the virus, referred to the study as a "Trump enemy statement." He did not address the FDA's warning that hydroxychloroquine appears to cause some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects in coronavirus patients.

