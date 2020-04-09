1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration wants immigrant sponsors to provide bank information

Stef W. Kight

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) wants to require people who apply to sponsor immigrant family members to give the government their bank account information, according to a notice in the Federal Register.

Why it matters: Last year, President Trump told agencies to find ways to enforce sponsors' legal financial responsibility for immigrants — including paying the government back if the immigrants use certain public benefits.

Between the lines: All immigrant sponsors must first sign Affidavits of Support, pledging financial responsibility for that immigrant — including if the immigrant uses certain public benefit programs such as food stamps or Medicaid.

  • But the law has rarely, if ever, been enforced, according to former Justice Department immigration attorney Leon Fresco.
  • The proposed change would also require sponsors to provide information about any previously submitted pledges of support for immigrants they've sponsored.
  • Affidavits would have to first be notarized as well.

The big picture: The rule could discourage some people from sponsoring immigrants at all. It‘s part of a broader push by the Trump administration to block immigrants from using public benefit programs — and keep people out of the U.S. who are deemed likely to use public benefits.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Data: New American Economy; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New data provided to Axios spells out just how outsized a role immigrants play on the high- and low-skilled ends of the economy keeping Americans alive and fed during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: Immigrants make up an estimated 17% of the overall U.S. workforce. But the analysis by New American Economy (NAE) shows they're more than one in four doctors, nearly half the nation's taxi drivers and chauffeurs and a clear majority of farm workers.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Health
Stef W. Kight

3 immigrant kids in U.S. custody have coronavirus

Woman waves a paper heart to kids in the U.S.'s largest migrant children detention center Photo: Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images

Three immigrant minors in government custody who had crossed into the U.S. without their parents are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Health and Human Service's (HHS) Office of Refuge Resettlement (ORR).

Between the lines: Of the roughly 3,500 children in ORR’s care, these are the first with confirmed cases of coronavirus. HHS had earlier stopped sending immigrant minors to shelters in California and Washington state, and now has stopped placing migrant children in New York as well.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - Health
Stef W. Kight

ICE has released more than 160 immigrants due to coronavirus outbreak

A Honduran detainee at a detention center. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As of the end of March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had identified 600 undocumented immigrants in its custody who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and released more than 160 of them, the agency confirmed to Axios.

Between the lines: Federal judges had forced ICE to release at-risk immigrants. Now, decisions "to release individuals in ICE custody occur every day,” ICE told Axios in a statement.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Health