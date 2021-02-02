IMC acquires StackCommerce, the "Shopify for media"

Integrated Media Company (IMC), the digital media investment arm of private equity giant TPG, has acquired the majority stake in StackCommerce, an e-commerce platform that connects publishers with brands to sell products through content.

Why it matters: "TPG is an investor in a lot of media companies," says Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of StackCommerce. "Those connections are incredibly valuable."

IMC will acquire a majority stake in StackCommerce, and Payne will retain most of the minority stake. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

StackCommerce, which brought in $80 million in gross revenue in 2020, saw its business boom in light of pandemic-driven e-commerce demand, Payne says.

Publishers that were wary about e-commerce prior to the crisis began to change their minds in Q2 and Q3 of last year when the ad market crashed, Payne notes.

The company saw a 50% increase in gross sales year-over-year in 2020.

The big picture: IMC sees the investment as an opportunity to better integrate e-commerce into the revenue strategies of some of its existing media investments. Last year, it acquired a majority stake in Goal — a global digital soccer brand — from DAZN.

Catch up quick: Payne founded StackCommerce over nine years ago in Los Angeles. The company has since grown to become the e-commerce platform of choice for over 1,000 publishers, including CNN, Mashable, Hearst, TMZ and more.

It also works with more than 5,000 brands — mostly independent or direct-to-consumer companies — to help connect them to media companies to sell their products via content recommendations.

Be smart: Affiliate marketing isn't new, but the industry is outdated. Most media companies use in-house editors or freelancers to write articles pushing content to Amazon or other big retailers.

As seen during the early days of the pandemic when companies like Amazon pulled the plug on commissions, it can be devastating for media businesses to be overly-reliant on a few big distributors for cash.

Like Shopify, StackCommerce acts as a middleman between brands and publishers, but it's not a wholesaler. The company gives publishers access to purchasing data so that publishers can optimize their content for better returns.

Publishers like StackCommerce because it pays them a higher percentage of the goods they sell through sponsored content than traditional affiliate marketing agreements.

Media companies are typically paid out up to 20% for the products they help push via StackCommerce, instead of the typical 5% cut.

To-date, StackCommerce's publishing partners have earned more than $175 million from e-commerce deals through the platform.

Brands like StackCommerce because the company helps them find inventory to place sponsored content.

StackCommerce will also help companies market their products via content beyond publisher websites, through paid social media promotion on apps like Instagram, Facebook and increasingly TikTok.

What's next: With the investment, Payne is hoping to acquire additional affiliate commerce tools and potentially a few direct-to-consumer brands that StackCommerce can help grow through its commerce platform.