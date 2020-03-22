24 mins ago - Health

Illinois governor: States are "competing against each other" for medical supplies

Jacob Knutson

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that inaction by the federal government has forced state governments to compete “against each other” for coronavirus supplies.

Why it matters: Hospitals around the United States are running out of medical equipment — including masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators — that's necessary both to protect healthcare workers and to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • As of Sunday morning, the U.S. has reported 26,747 cases of the virus, with 12,315 in New York alone, according to Johns Hopkins University. Illinois has reported 753 cases.

What he's saying:

"We need millions of masks and hundreds of thousands of gowns and gloves and the rest. And, unfortunately, were getting still just a fraction of that. So, we're out on the open market competing for these items we so badly need. And we're succeeding in some ways, but we still need more more. ..."
We're all competing against each other. This should have been a coordinated effort by the federal government and the National Defense Authorization that the president has to essentially push this manufacturing, really hasn't gone into effect in any way. ... It's a wild West out there. And, indeed, we are overpaying, I would say, for [personal protection equipment] because of that competition."
— Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

The big picture: The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association urged President Trump last week to authorize the Defense Production Act to ramp up the country's production of medical masks, gowns and other items crucial for health care workers.

  • They warned that hospitals will not have enough equipment to fight the outbreak, even with "an infusion of supplies from the strategic stockpile and other federal resources."
  • Officials on the White House coronavirus task force could not say when doctors and nurses across the country can expect to receive more medical supplies.
  • U.S. firms, including Apple, General Motors and Tesla, have announced that they plan to start producing some supplies like masks and ventilators.

Go deeper: Even the best coronavirus scenario is terrible

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

America's hospitals, doctors and nurses urge Trump to ramp up medical supplies

Trump briefs reporters in the White House on March 21. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the country's domestic production of medical masks, gowns and other items crucial for health care workers to fight the novel coronavirus, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association wrote in a letter on Saturday.

Why it matters: Officials on the White House coronavirus task force had no firm answers on Saturday when asked when doctors and nurses across the country can expect to receive face masks to protect themselves while treating patients with COVID-19.

Go deeperArrow16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ina FriedRebecca Falconer

Non-medical business giants help hospitals facing supplies shortage

A woman makes face masks at a textile factory in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on March 16. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images

Apple, GM and Tesla are among the U.S. firms diversifying from their specialist areas to help deliver essential medical supplies like masks and ventilators to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Testing capacity for COVID-19 has expanded in the U.S., as demand for medical equipment increases. Leading medical associations expressed concern in a letter to President Trump Saturday that "there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-­19 outbreak."

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Health
Caitlin Owens

Multiple medical shortages threaten coronavirus response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Experts and lawmakers are beginning to call for extraordinary measures to alleviate medical shortages that could cripple the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: These shortages affect both testing and treatment, and if they persist, could also thin the ranks of health care workers able to help treat coronavirus patients. And the only solution may be for the federal government to get involved.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health