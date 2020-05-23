1 hour ago - Health

Illinois remains closed as some residents visit neighboring states with looser restrictions

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Many Illinois residents are traveling to the five neighboring states that have eased or removed coronavirus restrictions, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended most stay-at-home orders through the end of May, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Pritzker warned, “People who are traveling across the border and ... gathering in large groups and who are going into restaurants or bars ... will asymptomatically come back to Illinois and spread it."

  • The lack of coordination between state officials has some in Chicago worried there could be another surge in cases and deaths this summer, the Post notes.
  • Pritzker has said he is no rush to loosen coronavirus restrictions as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise and there remains a lag in testing.

The state of play: Cook County, the most densely populated county in Illinois, has nearly 69,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

  • The state's third phase of reopening is expected to begin May 29. Gatherings of up 10 people will be allowed at that point.
  • Illinois' total reopening, Pritzker said Friday, “will be guided by the science and the data, and it’s unclear because, as you move forward, the science is evolving and the data is giving us more information on what we ought to be doing.”

The bottom line: "The pandemic is seen less as a public health emergency and more of an economic one in downstate and more rural counties," the Post writes.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus updates

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump announced Friday that he was declaring churches and other places of worship as "essential places that provide essential services," and said that he would override governors to allow them to open "right now."

By the numbers: More than 95,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 13 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health

DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" coronavirus lockdown, as county reopens

A street vendor sells a snow cone in MacArthur Park, Los Angeles on May 21. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration warned Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday that a "long-term lockdown" of the city "may be both arbitrary and unlawful," in a letter from Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

Where it stands: L.A. County is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in California, with 42,063 cases and 2,016 deaths as of Thursday, data from the state health department show.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Politics & Policy