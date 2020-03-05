Updated 2 hours ago - World

Turkey and Russia agree to ceasefire in Idlib

Zachary Basu

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in a press conference Thursday that the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib.

Why it matters: A brutal offensive by Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and his Russian patrons has forced more than 1 million civilians to flee toward the Turkish border, infuriating Erdogan and bringing Turkey to the brink of direct military conflict with Russia. The ceasefire, which is set to go into effect at midnight, is aimed at cooling geopolitical tensions and halting what is already a massive humanitarian crisis.

The big picture: Syria's campaign to retake the final rebel strongholds in Idlib — backed by Russian strikes on schools, hospitals and homes — has exacerbated the Syrian refugee crisis to one of its worst points in the nine-year civil war.

  • Forced to deal with the wave of refugees heading to the Turkish border, Erdogan announced last Saturday that he would open Turkey's borders with Europe — claiming that his country cannot sustain more than the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it already hosts.
  • Greece has taken a hard line as refugees have massed at its border with Turkey, with the government deploying the army and announcing that it would not accept asylum applications for at least a month.
  • The European Union — still grappling with the ramifications of the 2015 migrant crisis — has said it will support Greece's decision.

Between the lines: The EU, long a champion of tolerance and promoter of asylum laws, is facing a difficult balancing act as it seeks to secure its borders while avoiding the appearance of hypocrisy.

  • It must attempt to do so while also assuaging the concerns of Turkey, which has fostered deeper ties with Russia in recent years.
  • Putin, meanwhile, must attempt to keep his support for Assad from pushing Turkey fully back into the NATO fold.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler

Syria's migrant crisis collides with geopolitics

Heading toward Greece, in Edirne, Turkey. Photo: Osman Orsal/Getty Images

There is war on Turkey’s border with Syria and chaos on its borders with Europe.

Driving the news: Turkey launched an offensive against Syrian government troops after at least 36 of its soldiers were killed in an airstrike last Thursday. It shot down two Syrian aircraft and claims to have killed hundreds of Syrian forces.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - World
Jacob Knutson

Turkey and Syria clash in Idlib as refugees head for Greece

Smoke billowing over the village of Qmenas on March 1 following a Russian airstrike. Photo: Ibrahim Yasouf/AFP via Getty Images

Syrian state media said on Sunday that Turkish forces downed two of its warplanes over Idlib, after Syria destroyed a Turkish drone and announced it was closing its airspace over the northwest region, AP reports.

Why it matters: Tensions are continuing to escalate between NATO ally Turkey and the Syrian regime, which is backed by Russia and has been conducting a deadly offensive in the last rebel-held areas of Idlib.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 1, 2020 - World
Rashaan Ayesh

Erdoğan opens Turkey's border allowing refugees to travel to Europe

Refugees wait near to enter Europe near Turkey's border with Greece. Photo: Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced he opened Turkey's border with Europe on Saturday — turning a longstanding threat into a reality, AP reports.

The state of play: The move appears to be an attempt to pressure European countries to support Erdoğan's military efforts in Idlib as operations from Turkish, Russian and Syrian forces escalate. Erdoğan has called on European nations to support the 3.6 million displaced Syrian refugees in Turkey, The New York Times reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - World