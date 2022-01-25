Sign up for our daily briefing

Idaho cities top list of most overvalued real estate markets

Matt Phillips
Expand chart
Data: Fitch Ratings; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Idaho real estate prices continue to soar, with home prices in ’tater state cities topping the ranks of the country’s most-overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings.

  • The credit rating company compares current market prices with a proprietary estimate of “sustainable” prices, using the discrepancy to determine which cities are “overvalued” or “undervalued.”

The big picture: Idaho is in the epicenter of two powerful economic forces that have combined to result in explosive price appreciation for its relatively small markets:

  • The work-from-home revolution that's freed remote workers to relocate to areas offering the lifestyle they’re looking for.
  • Soaring wealth in nearby California, the source of many of the newcomers buying up houses.

Is it a bubble waiting to burst? Nobody knows. But, if the recent sell-off in technology stocks — a key source of Californian wealth — turns into an outright bust, don’t be surprised if the flow of Californian cash into Idaho slows a bit.

Erin Doherty
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The SAT is going digital

A practice SAT. Photo: Alex Garcia/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT will be delivered digitally in the U.S. in 2024.

Why it matters: The College Board said it's seeking to make the SAT "more relevant," as some colleges start to ditch the college admissions exam altogether.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific COVID vaccine

A health worker in Palestine preparing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 24. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started clinical trials for a reformulated vaccine to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: The rise of the Omicron variant has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail stock traders power stunning comeback after deep selloff

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Stocks staged a Patrick Mahomes-esque comeback Monday, after plunging for the first few hours of trading.

Why it matters: The remarkable recovery suggests that retail traders who upended markets over the last year — most notably during the GameStop bonanza that occurred almost exactly a year ago — continue to be powerful influence in the markets.

