Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R) will endorse Dave McCormick for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Former President Trump on Saturday made a surprise endorsement of Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, who is running against McCormick.

Details: "I know Pennsylvania and I know conservatives. Dave Mccormick will be the next Senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He has my full endorsement," Santorum said in a statement provided by the McCormick campaign.

Between the lines: McCormick met twice with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, including on Wednesday.

The former president's wife, Melania Trump, and Fox News' Sean Hannity, friends’ of Oz's, had been pressing Trump to back him, rather than choose McCormick or stay neutral, sources told Axios.

