The long- and short-term effects on those quarantined include lengthier stays in detention, delayed deportation and postponed scheduled consular interviews, Nathalie Asher, ICE executive associate director for enforcement and removal operations, tells Axios.

Between the lines: People who are quarantined can face limited access to their attorneys and bond or asylum proceedings, Quartz reports.

By the numbers: As of June 13, there are 4,276 detainees quarantined for exposure to mumps, 99 for exposure to mumps and chicken pox, and 825 for exposure to chicken pox alone. Since September 2018, ICE has had 334 confirmed cases of mumps among people in custody.

On the ground: Sara Ramey, immigration attorney and executive director of the Migrant Center for Human Rights, says a third of the clients she currently sees in the South Texas Detention Center are in medical quarantine for mumps.

"It’s much more of an issue than it has been in the past," Ramey said. "Hearings have been postponed a lot. That leaves the person in detention for weeks more than they would normally."

"There certainly seems to be an uptick of cohorts or quarantines happening in the detention centers. That seems to be a regular feature, where before it was an anomaly," Elissa Steglich, Clinical Professor at the University of Texas' Immigration Clinic, tells Axios.

"CoreCivic said they are offering vaccinations to the detainees, but not all are accepting the vaccinations," Deb Kline, director at Cleveland Jobs With Justice, tells Axios about the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

"They said 76% of the detainees have been vaccinated," she said, but CoreCivic, which owns and manages private prisons, did not specify what languages the vaccines were being offered in; it only confirmed that multiple languages were being used.

Of note: The recommended 2 doses of MMR vaccine is roughly 88% effective at preventing mumps, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

