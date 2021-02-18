Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration unveils guidance to curb ICE enforcement

Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will now focus on arresting unauthorized immigrants who pose a national security threat — a shift from the Trump era, when agents had broad discretion over which immigrants were targeted.

Why it matters: The new interim guidance is in effect starting Thursday, and comes as the Biden administration tries to rein in the wide latitude given to ICE under the Trump administration. The rule is in line with an executive order that President Biden signed shortly after taking office.

  • The agency will prioritize arrests and deportations for people who either engaged in, or are suspected to have engaged in, activities like terrorism or espionage.
  • The priorities also include people who are a threat to public safety and have convictions for violent crimes or gang-related crimes.
  • People apprehended trying to cross the U.S. border or at a port of entry on or after November 1, 2020 also fall under the new priorities.

The agency will be "asking officers and agents to proceed deliberately" when arresting people who fall outside the three priorities, a DHS official said.

  • The official said the new rule will help ICE "accomplish its mission in the most efficient way. Not by reducing enforcement, but by focusing it on the most pressing parts."

What's next: The final rule, which will supersede the interim guidance, is expected in about 3 months, per a DHS official.

Go deeper

Stef W. KightShawna Chen
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats to unveil sweeping Biden-backed immigration bill

Joe Biden. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) will introduce Biden's immigration bill Thursday, which includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) will introduce the bill in the Senate next week.

Why it matters: The bill is unlikely to win needed Republican support, but represents the aggressive immigration priorities of President Biden. It will also kick off the immigration debate on Capitol Hill, which could lead to less sweeping immigration reforms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions in the state

The South Carolina statehouse. Photo: Epics via Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday banning most abortions in the state.

Driving the news: Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure from going into effect.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow