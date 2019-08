Customers, he said, are looking for the flexibility to host their own software one day, move that same setup to a cloud provider the next and still have the flexibility to change cloud providers down the road.

"We strongly believe there is a massive opportunity to create a common platform that goes across these clouds," Krishna said in an interview.

What's happening: Most notably, it is optimizing Red Hat's software to run on IBM's cloud and servers, and it's aiming to use Red Hat as a means to take IBM's other software into private clouds as well as rival cloud platforms from Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Yes, but: The Red Hat deal closed only three weeks ago. Much of what IBM is announcing is actually the result of a partnership announced last year.

Separately: IBM has cut as many as 100,000 jobs over the last few years, Bloomberg reports, citing court documents.

