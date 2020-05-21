48 mins ago - Science

How science can prepare us for the next crisis

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Courtesy IBM Research

As a geopolitically fractured world faces a pandemic and imagines crises of a similar scale on the horizon, director of IBM Research Dario Gil says the world in this moment needs a Bretton Woods system for science.

The pitch: Drawing on the military's approach to planning for the unexpected, Gil and Harvard theoretical physicist Avi Loeb envision a volunteer Science Readiness Reserves composed of international researchers who would create an infrastructure in advance for sharing information and coordinating scientific resources when emergencies happen.

  • Those emergencies include another pandemic, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, widespread drought or an asteroid impact.

I talked this week with Gil, who is a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and was recently nominated to the National Science Board. He's also a founder and co-chair of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing (HPC) Consortium, which is pooling supercomputing resources from the public and private sectors for coronavirus research.

Some highlights from our conversation, edited for brevity and clarity:

On the Science Readiness Reserve being feasible:

"Every time we have had major crises in the past, we have seen institutional evolution and sometimes institutional innovation outright. ... If you look back after World War II, the U.S. mobilized the R&D community, and what happened after is we had Los Alamos. We mobilized all this talent ... and Los Alamos became the network of the national laboratories for the U.S.

"Inevitably we're going to see new institutions, but right now we're in the middle, where we only see emergencies.

"I'm optimistic that we can mobilize people to work with each other in a different way to solve problems that really matter. "

Speeding up science in the moment:

"Back to the HPC, we're using supercomputers to shorten the time of this problem. ... You're taking scientific instruments that are high price, and saying, let's aggregate them and prioritize them against the emergency and compress the time to discovery.

"All of a sudden, the committee will meet every day, the science review will happen in the morning, the match to the supercomputers will happen in the afternoon, like we're doing today. The average time from review to your order to the supercomputer is five days instead of months or a year. So you can imagine all sorts of new procedures kick in, as a consequence of sort of exercising of the Reserve."

On science in decision-making:

"If you look at the spheres of power and decision-making around the world, it really has been economic thinking, legal thinking and military thinking that has been the influential basis of decision-making.

"Scientific thinking has not been [part of it]. Scientific thinking is delegated a layer below. When you need the scientists, you call them. They have their domain of expertise, they provide advice. We also understand that scientific thinking is powerful in that they make advances, increase technology and technology impacts society broadly. And we all understand and appreciate that.

"But I think it will be really important to elevate scientific thinking to be commensurate and a co-equal to economic, legal, military thinking in the halls of power. "

"Esther Duflo from MIT took a scientific idea, randomized control trials and applied it to the world of policy. ... I think we could take those kinds of instruments and say here are good tools for everybody, even if you're not a scientist, to look at data and make decisions for policy. And if we could get those more broadly adopted, I think it would go a long way. Because in some ways, good scientific thinking is good thinking."

Go deeper: Chronicle of a pandemic foretold (Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker — Foreign Affairs)

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,047,377 — Total deaths: 329,816 — Total recoveries — 1,924,231Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,562,714 — Total deaths: 93,863 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. States: The next big fights between cities and states — Cases are on the rise across the South.
  4. Tech: Facebook could have 50% of staff on remote work by 2030.
  5. Education: 20% of students are uncertain of returning to college — Rep. Jahana Hayes says CDC's guidance for reopening schools is "unrealistic."
  6. Media: The Atlantic lays off almost 20% of staff.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 28 mins ago - Health

At least 80 dead after Cyclone Amphan lashed India and Bangladesh

A woman stands amidst the debris of her house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Satkhira on May Thursdau. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 80 people as of Thursday after torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh earlier this week, per New York Times.

Details: Kolkata, one of India's biggest cities, is among the worst-hit areas, with more than 14 million people left without power, the BBC reports. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 47 mins ago - Science