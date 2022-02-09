Sign up for our daily briefing

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 485,000 vehicles due to fire risk

Rebecca Falconer

Photo:Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hyundai and Kia are advising owners of almost 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park outside and away from buildings due to a risk of fire.

Driving the news: The South Korean automakers issued separate recalls after identifying "an increasing risk of an engine compartment fire" that could happen "even if the vehicle is turned off," per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statement Tuesday.

  • "Although the cause remains unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked," the NHTSA added.
  • There have been 11 reports of fires but no reports of injuries, according to the automakers.

By the numbers: Hyundai's recall affects some 357,830 vehicles from ranges in the 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL vehicles and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs.

  • Its affiliate Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In all, 126,747 vehicles are affected.

What's next: "Kia and Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for a free repair," the NHTSA said.

  • "Dealers will install a fuse designed to mitigate the risk of fire."

The big picture: The NHTSA in 2019 opened an investigation into earlier Kia and Hyundai engine fires.

  • In November 2020, the agency announced that it was fining the automakers $137 million for not recalling cars with potentially faulty engines quickly enough.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

American Mikaela Shiffrin falls at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

⛷️ 5 women ski jumpers disqualified from Olympics for jumpsuit violations

🥉 Skiier Jessie Diggins makes history with Olympic bronze

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

📸 In photos: Nathan Chen sets record in Winter Olympics Day 4 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
2 hours ago - Sports

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of second Olympic event

Mikaela Shiffrin. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of her second race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, failing to complete her run in the women's slalom.

Driving the news: Shiffrin also crashed in her first event, the women's giant slalom, on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Cori Bush isn't backing down on "defund the police" slogan

Rep. Cori Bush. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) says she's not going to stop using the slogan "defund the police" ahead of this fall's midterms — even though some of her colleagues have made that request.

Why it matters: Progressives — and that slogan specifically — were blamed for Democratic losses in 2020. The 2022 midterms are even more challenging, yet Bush said during an hourlong conversation with Black reporters that she's sticking to her activist roots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow