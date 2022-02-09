Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo:Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hyundai and Kia are advising owners of almost 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park outside and away from buildings due to a risk of fire.
Driving the news: The South Korean automakers issued separate recalls after identifying "an increasing risk of an engine compartment fire" that could happen "even if the vehicle is turned off," per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statement Tuesday.
- "Although the cause remains unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked," the NHTSA added.
- There have been 11 reports of fires but no reports of injuries, according to the automakers.
By the numbers: Hyundai's recall affects some 357,830 vehicles from ranges in the 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL vehicles and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs.
- Its affiliate Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In all, 126,747 vehicles are affected.
What's next: "Kia and Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for a free repair," the NHTSA said.
- "Dealers will install a fuse designed to mitigate the risk of fire."
The big picture: The NHTSA in 2019 opened an investigation into earlier Kia and Hyundai engine fires.
- In November 2020, the agency announced that it was fining the automakers $137 million for not recalling cars with potentially faulty engines quickly enough.