Hyundai and Kia are advising owners of almost 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park outside and away from buildings due to a risk of fire.

Driving the news: The South Korean automakers issued separate recalls after identifying "an increasing risk of an engine compartment fire" that could happen "even if the vehicle is turned off," per a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statement Tuesday.

"Although the cause remains unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked," the NHTSA added.

There have been 11 reports of fires but no reports of injuries, according to the automakers.

By the numbers: Hyundai's recall affects some 357,830 vehicles from ranges in the 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL vehicles and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs.

Its affiliate Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In all, 126,747 vehicles are affected.

What's next: "Kia and Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for a free repair," the NHTSA said.

"Dealers will install a fuse designed to mitigate the risk of fire."

The big picture: The NHTSA in 2019 opened an investigation into earlier Kia and Hyundai engine fires.