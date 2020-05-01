DOJ probes New York doctor who promoted hydroxychloroquine on Fox News

The Justice Department is probing the communications of Vladimir Zelenko, a New York doctor who has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment during Fox News appearances and communications with the White House, the Washington Post reports.

How it happened: Jerome Corsi, a Roger Stone associate and former Infowars employee who had been under scrutiny in the Mueller investigation, accidentally emailed federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky instead of Zelenko about the drug.

Zelinsky, who investigated Corsi during the Mueller probe, now investigates coronavirus-related fraud crimes for the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland. Corsi told the Post that Zelinsky then emailed Corsi's lawyer to request all of his communications with Zelenko.

In the email, Corsi wrote that Zelenko had "an FDA-approved randomized test of [hydroxychloroquine] underway."

Corsi told the Post that Zelinsky found that Zelenko had no such approval from the FDA — and that he believes Zelenko was not trying to defraud anyone, but simply misunderstood the FDA's guidelines.

What they're saying: Corsi said that he and Zelenko have not broken the law and added that he plans to cooperate with Zelinsky's request.

"I did nothing wrong. Zelenko made a mistake. He's got no case and we're following all the rules," Corsi told the Post.

Corsi's attorney confirmed what happened to the Post, while an attorney working with Zelenko said he had not been contacted by federal prosecutors.

The big picture: President Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game-changer" for treating the coronavirus, though public health experts caution that the drug's efficacy has not been proven.

Be smart: While it's unclear how seriously DOJ is scrutinizing the matter, the Post notes that "even passing interest from federal authorities into efforts to promote the anti-malarial is likely to chafe the president and his allies, particularly given the involvement of a former member of Mueller’s team."