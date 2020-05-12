36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hyatt hotels to restructure and lay off 1,300 corporate employees

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hyatt hotels is set to restructure roles for and lay off 1,300 corporate employees from around the world beginning June 1, per a a company statement.

Why it matters: The move comes amid massive fallout in the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Similar companies have been forced to implement large layoffs, including AirBnB cutting 25% of its global workforce last week.

What they're saying: "While parting ways with our colleagues is excruciating, we must be sensitive to commercial realities so we can continue to fulfill our purpose of care over the long term – through this pandemic and for what lies beyond," the company said.

How humanity went global

The collision of U.S.-China rivalry with a global pandemic seems to vindicate the argument that globalization has peaked — supply chains will shrink, multilateralism will fade, and human connections across oceans and borders will fray.

The big picture: This narrative holds that globalization took root after World War II, accelerated after the fall of the Soviet Union, and is now under threat as nationalism rises in the West and China rises in the East. But that’s just a sliver of the story.

Democrats move to consider virtual options for summer convention

The 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats are now acknowledging that the coronavirus may make it impossible to conduct the in-person convention in August that they'd envisioned, and they're taking steps to allow virtual or socially distanced elements.

Driving the news: The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee meets Tuesday to consider a resolution giving the convention team "maximum flexibility to plan a safe event that guarantees every delegate can accomplish their official business without putting their own health at risk," per a DNC memo.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 4,168,427 — Total deaths: 285,445 — Total recoveries — 1,452,626Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,344,163 — Total deaths: 80,297 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  4. States: Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, defying virus restrictions — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  5. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

