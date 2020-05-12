Hyatt hotels to restructure and lay off 1,300 corporate employees
Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hyatt hotels is set to restructure roles for and lay off 1,300 corporate employees from around the world beginning June 1, per a a company statement.
Why it matters: The move comes amid massive fallout in the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Similar companies have been forced to implement large layoffs, including AirBnB cutting 25% of its global workforce last week.
What they're saying: "While parting ways with our colleagues is excruciating, we must be sensitive to commercial realities so we can continue to fulfill our purpose of care over the long term – through this pandemic and for what lies beyond," the company said.