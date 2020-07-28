13 mins ago - Health

The collision of hurricane season and the coronavirus has arrived

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus continues to rage in the states most vulnerable to what is already an active hurricane season.

Driving the news: Hurricane Hanna hit the Texas coast last weekend, testing the response effort in a state that hasn't been able to get its outbreak under control.

Why it matters: Encouraging people to travel to other cities or states to stay with family, or housing them in crowded gymnasiums and convention centers, isn't exactly in line with pandemic mitigation practices.

  • And in states frequently slammed by hurricanes — like Texas, Florida and Louisiana — coronavirus cases are skyrocketing.
  • Many people who need shelters are likely to also be more vulnerable to severe infections.
  • "The last thing you want to do is take people from a dangerous situation involving a hurricane and move them into a dangerous situation involving COVID," Emily Landon, an infectious diseases specialist at University of Chicago Medicine, told NPR.

Fortunately, not many people sought shelter in Corpus Christi, where the Category 1 storm made landfall Saturday afternoon.

  • “Having two events tied together, it is just a huge challenge,” Annette Rodriguez, the Nueces County public health director, told the NYT. “It was definitely a good trial run.”

What's next: The American Red Cross, under the supervision of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, manages many hurricane shelters, and intends to abide by social distancing standards.

  • But that could cut shelter capacity by as much as 60%, NPR reports.
  • FEMA has encouraged emergency managers to consider housing people in empty hotels as an alternative, but many emergency managers aren't sure how to do this, per NPR.

Go deeper: FEMA braces for COVID-infected hurricane season

Go deeper

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 27, 2020 - Science

As Hanna's rains lash South Texas, Hurricane Douglas threatens Hawaii

Police wait for people to return to their cars before closing the beach parking lot in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday. Photo: Ronen Zilberman/AFP via Getty Images

As South Texas continued to feel the effects of one hurricane, another one was threatening parts of Hawaii, according to forecasters.

Driving the news: Former Hurricane Hanna triggered flooding after dumping over 15 inches of rain over Texas — and the downpour's continuing overnight, the Washington Post notes. Meanwhile, a "dangerous Hurricane Douglas" was approaching the Hawaiian island of Kauai Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's two coronavirus realities

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities, which are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judiciary Democrats to grill Barr on "politicization" of DOJ

Barr speaks at the White House July 22. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats plan to press Attorney General Bill Barr at a hearing today on what they'll argue is his politicization of the Justice Department to serve President's Trump's personal agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats have a lot of pent up frustration over a series of recent policies put forth by the DOJ, and have been preparing months for this moment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow