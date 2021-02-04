Sign up for our daily briefing

Hunter Biden to publish memoir in April

Photo: Gallery Books and Simon & Schuster

President Biden's oldest son, Hunter, is set to publish a memoir on April 6 focused primarily on his struggles with substance abuse, AP reports.

The big picture: Hunter Biden has long been a target of attacks from former President Trump and his conservatives allies for his overseas business dealings, including in Ukraine, where he served on the board of a gas company at the same time that then-Vice President Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.

  • Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Hunter and Joe Biden over debunked allegations of corruption ultimately culminated in his impeachment.
  • Trump continued his attacks after his impeachment acquittal, going as far as to disparage Hunter at a presidential debate for being discharged from the military after failing a drug test, attempting to rattle Biden.

Between the lines: Hunter Biden's taxes are currently under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, reportedly for possible tax and money laundering activities, with a potential counterintelligence component.

What he's saying: "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter Biden writes in the memoir, per an excerpt released by Gallery Books on Thursday.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Big Tech antitrust concerns spur bipartisan momentum in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats and Republicans might have found an area of sincere, bipartisan unity: making it harder for Big Tech companies to complete mergers and acquisitions.

Why it matters: This is a mixed bag for tech startups. On the one hand, it could slow the growth of mega-platforms, thus giving startups more breathing room. On the other hand, it could limit liquidity options.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Merck CEO Ken Frazier is stepping down

Outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier. Photo: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Merck’s Ken Frazier, one of just four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, will retire on June 30.

Why it matters: His departure leaves just three Black people atop America’s 500 largest companies (assuming no other Black chiefs are named by then).

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker says he'll stay until end of 2021

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said on a staff-wide call Thursday morning that he plans to stay with the network until his contract expires at the end of 2021.

Why it matters: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. The TV boss has reportedly been eyeing an exit from the network for some time.

