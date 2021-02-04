Hunter Biden to publish memoir in April

President Biden's oldest son, Hunter, is set to publish a memoir on April 6 focused primarily on his struggles with substance abuse, AP reports.

The big picture: Hunter Biden has long been a target of attacks from former President Trump and his conservatives allies for his overseas business dealings, including in Ukraine, where he served on the board of a gas company at the same time that then-Vice President Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.

Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Hunter and Joe Biden over debunked allegations of corruption ultimately culminated in his impeachment.

Trump continued his attacks after his impeachment acquittal, going as far as to disparage Hunter at a presidential debate for being discharged from the military after failing a drug test, attempting to rattle Biden.

Between the lines: Hunter Biden's taxes are currently under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, reportedly for possible tax and money laundering activities, with a potential counterintelligence component.

What he's saying: "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter Biden writes in the memoir, per an excerpt released by Gallery Books on Thursday.