Hunter Biden to publish memoir in April

Photo: Gallery Books and Simon & Schuster
President Biden's oldest son, Hunter, is set to publish a memoir on April 6 focused primarily on his struggles with substance abuse, AP reports.
The big picture: Hunter Biden has long been a target of attacks from former President Trump and his conservatives allies for his overseas business dealings, including in Ukraine, where he served on the board of a gas company at the same time that then-Vice President Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration's Ukraine policy.
- Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Hunter and Joe Biden over debunked allegations of corruption ultimately culminated in his impeachment.
- Trump continued his attacks after his impeachment acquittal, going as far as to disparage Hunter at a presidential debate for being discharged from the military after failing a drug test, attempting to rattle Biden.
Between the lines: Hunter Biden's taxes are currently under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, reportedly for possible tax and money laundering activities, with a potential counterintelligence component.
What he's saying: "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love," Hunter Biden writes in the memoir, per an excerpt released by Gallery Books on Thursday.