Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden (L) with President-elect Biden (R). Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.
Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.
- President Trump's attempts to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings have been a central line of attack by Trump and his allies.
What they're saying: Hunter Biden wrote in a statement, "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."
- The Biden-Harris presidential transition team wrote in an accompanying statement: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."