Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden (L) with President-elect Biden (R). Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.

  • President Trump's attempts to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings have been a central line of attack by Trump and his allies.

What they're saying: Hunter Biden wrote in a statement, "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

  • The Biden-Harris presidential transition team wrote in an accompanying statement: "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden may start with 'skeleton staff'

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden will likely start with a "skeleton staff" in the West Wing to keep him healthy after the Trump administration's cavalier approach to the coronavirus, a White House support staffer familiar with the transition plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The incoming president, at 78, is in a high-risk group and already careful to mask up. President Trump and numerous staffers have flouted safety protocols and caught COVID-19, meaning there will have to be some sort of deep cleaning for the White House residence and offices before the new team moves in.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Mayor Pete may get China post

Pete Buttigieg. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whom Biden has compared to his late son, Beau, played a key role in Biden's nomination. Letting him deepen his foreign policy chops could boost Buttigieg's future, since many inside the Democratic Party believe his return as a presidential candidate is a matter of when, not if.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Don Jr. blitzes Georgia airwaves

Via Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. plans to travel to Georgia by the end of the month to urge Republicans to turn out for twin Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine control of the U.S. Senate, and he'll argue that the outcome is crucial to cementing his father's legacy.

Why it matters: Republicans worry that President Trump's grievances about the last election could keep his voters home for the next one. Don Jr., who did 100 campaign events between Sept. 1. and Election Day, has huge credibility with the base.

Go deeper (1 min. read)