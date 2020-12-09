Hunter Biden says he’s under federal tax investigation

Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday that his taxes are under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Why it matters: The president-elect's son's foreign business dealings came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign. He said in a statement that he was "confident" the investigation would show no wrongdoing.

President Trump's attempts to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings have been a central line of attack by Trump and his allies.

What they're saying: Hunter Biden wrote in a statement, "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."