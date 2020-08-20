20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden slated to speak at final night of DNC

Hunter Biden at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony in April 2016. Photo: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Hunter Biden is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, during the curtain-raiser to his father's high-profile acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies have sought to exploit the controversy over Hunter Biden's paid board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma — held while his father was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine — to damage Joe Biden.

  • Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens culminated in his impeachment and subsequent acquittal in the Senate.
  • Hunter will speak with his sister, Ashley Biden, to tell DNC audience members about their father.

Reality check: Hunter’s role with Ukrainian energy company Burisma did raise conflict-of-interest concerns at the time. But there is no evidence that the former vice president committed "corruption" of any kind in the country while his son worked at Burisma, as Trump and his allies have claimed.

What to watch: People close to President Trump told Axios' Alayna Treene in March that Trumpworld planned to hit Biden hard with attacks over the controversy involving his son if he gained front-runner status.

Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden praised for DNC speech saying husband will make U.S. "whole"

A screenshot from the Democratic National Convention of former second lady Jill Biden in an empty classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Jill Biden said in her speech at the Democrats' virtual convention Tuesday night from a Wilmington, Del., school at which she once taught that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would bring the U.S. "together and make us whole."

The big picture: She spoke of the grief her husband had faced, with him losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972 and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. But she said his "strength of will is unstoppable" and his faith "unshakable," adding that "his faith is in you — in us." Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Democrats and others in praising Jill Biden for her personal speech.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Khzir Khan and Matthew Shepard's parents: Biden is America's "compassionate" choice

Americans across the 50 states and U.S. territories highlighted the country's diversity and individual identities during the Democratic National Convention's virtual roll call officially nominating Joe Biden as the party's nominee.

The state of play: Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim U.S. soldier killed in combat, represented Virginia in nominating Biden. He spoke at the DNC in 2016 and held the U.S. Constitution, asking if then-candidate Donald Trump had ever read it.

