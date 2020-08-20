Hunter Biden is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, during the curtain-raiser to his father's high-profile acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies have sought to exploit the controversy over Hunter Biden's paid board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma — held while his father was the Obama administration's point man on Ukraine — to damage Joe Biden.

Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens culminated in his impeachment and subsequent acquittal in the Senate.

Hunter will speak with his sister, Ashley Biden, to tell DNC audience members about their father.

Reality check: Hunter’s role with Ukrainian energy company Burisma did raise conflict-of-interest concerns at the time. But there is no evidence that the former vice president committed "corruption" of any kind in the country while his son worked at Burisma, as Trump and his allies have claimed.

What to watch: People close to President Trump told Axios' Alayna Treene in March that Trumpworld planned to hit Biden hard with attacks over the controversy involving his son if he gained front-runner status.