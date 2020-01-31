Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepping down

Hulu CEO Randy Freer is exiting the company, as Disney looks to further consolidate the streaming service into its own streaming department, Disney said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: The move is part of a greater integration of 21st Century Fox assets into the Walt Disney Company. Disney purchased most of Fox's entertainment assets last year for $71 billion. In a statement, Disney said that Hulu executives will now report directly into Disney's direct-to-consumer department business leads.