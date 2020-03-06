1 hour ago - Economy & Business

HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen leaving for Spotify's Gimlet

Sara Fischer

Lydia Polgreen. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL

HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen is exiting the progressive website to become head of content for Gimlet, Polgreen announced in a tweet on Friday. Gimlet is a podcast network and production company acquired by Spotify in 2019.

Why it matters: Polgreen is credited with leading HuffPost through a period of turbulence, which included layoffs, a rebrand and sale rumors.

Details: Polgreen joined HuffPost in late 2016 to replace founder Arianna Huffington. She was previously the editorial director for The New York Times global section.

  • "I'm incredibly grateful to my extraordinary colleagues, and to the leadership of Verizon Media, which has championed HuffPost at a time when aggressive journalism that holds power to account is more necessary and more under threat than ever," Polgreen said in a statement.
  • "I've been an audio obsessive since I was a little expat kid glued to the shortwave radio in out kitchen in Kenya, yearning to connect with the far flung world,"

The big picture: Digital media websites like HuffPost, BuzzFeed and Refinery29 have experienced business hurdles over the past few years, resulting in layoffs and consolidation.

  • Many of those websites launched in an era when social media distribution of digital news content was lucrative and drove tons of traffic and ad revenue back to publishers.
  • Today, most of those sites have tried to diversify their businesses to be less reliant on the changing algorithms of social platforms, particularly Facebook, but not all have been successful.

What's next: Polgreen said she will begin at Gimlet later this spring.

Sara Fischer

BBC to invest in podcasting platform Pocket Casts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

BBC Studios said Monday that it's investing in Pocket Casts, a free-to-download podcasting platform. NPR, WNYC Studios and WBEZ Chicago are already investors.

Why it matters: The investment is likely a response to media companies wanting their own data, analytics and distribution outlets instead of Apple, which shares very little data with publishers.

Jacob Knutson

WSJ: Bloomberg pays Californians to support him on social media

Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is paying hundreds of Californians to regularly post endorsements about the billionaire on their personal social media accounts and send positive text messages to friends about the candidate on a regular basis, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The effort, which could cost millions of dollars, comes just weeks before California's March 3 primary and is one more tactic in the campaign's broader social media strategy, which includes paying meme influencers on Instagram.

Sara Fischer

Minute Media raises $40 million at valuation exceeding $500 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Minute Media, a holding group that owns digital sports and entertainment websites like Players' Tribune and The Big Lead, announced Wednesday that it has raised $40 million in venture capital in its latest fundraising round. Sources tell Axios that the company's post-money valuation is more than $500 million. It's raised $160 million to-date.

Why it matters: Minute Media is hoping to expand its business by selling publishing software as a service, not just by monetizing content.

