The Taliban have "killed or forcibly disappeared" over 100 former members of Afghanistan's security forces since the group took power in August, a Human Rights Watch report published Tuesday found.

Why it matters: It means former military members and officials from the ousted government, activists and other Taliban critics are facing peril amid executions driven by revenge — despite Taliban promises of an "amnesty" with no retributions, notes the New York Times, which first reported the news.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

By the numbers: The report outlines the "summary execution or enforced disappearance" of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31.

HRW research suggests that the Taliban also killed or disappeared at least 53 others.

The big picture: The report focuses on Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces, "but the cases reflect a broader pattern of abuses reported in Khost, Paktiya, Paktika, and other provinces," according to the report.

"The Taliban have also carried out abusive search operations, including night raids, to apprehend and, at times, forcibly disappear suspected former officials," per an HRW statement accompanying the report.

Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called on the Taliban in a statement to "prevent further killings, hold those responsible to account, and compensate the victims’ families."

What they're saying: Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani that the ruling Afghan group was " fully committed to the amnesty" and that such killings and disappearances wasn't Taliban policy, blaming rogue fighters for trying to "settle old scores."