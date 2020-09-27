1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McMaster: Trump's peaceful transition comments are a "gift to our adversaries"

President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November's presidential election is a "gift to our adversaries," Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday.

The big picture: McMaster, a retired three-star general, said that the American people must understand that the military will have "no role" in a presidential transition and that it's "irresponsible" to even talk about it as a possibility.

What he's saying: "What I think is it’s a gift to our adversaries who want to shake our confidence in who we are, shake our confidence in our democratic principles and institutions and processes,” McMaster told NBC’s “Meet the Press" about Trump's comments.

  • “If the Russians can just use our words against us, that’s the best way to pull us apart from one another.”
  • McMaster said that he "absolutely" agrees with Susan Rice, a national security adviser under President Obama, who recently opined in the NY Times that the political division in the U.S. should be treated as a national security threat.

The bottom line: "I think it’s so important for us to come together for civil discussions about the greatest challenges we face," McMaster said.

  • "Maybe that’s a way for us to come back together as Americans because as we’re at each other’s throats with this vitriolic partisan discourse, our adversaries haven’t stopped, the world hasn’t gone away."
  • "And that’s what I hope will help galvanize us to come back together and to reverse this polarization that is so damaging to our security and our psyche as well."

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump says his father would concede election in a Biden landslide

Eric Trump in Portsmouth, NH on Sept. 17. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Eric Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas campaign stop on Thursday that he believes his father would concede the presidential election if "he got blown out of the water" by Joe Biden, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Where it stands: After refusing to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, Trump told Fox News radio on Thursday he would accept election results if the Supreme Court ruled that Biden won.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Supreme Court fight: "This is about whether or not the ACA will exist"

Joe Biden made health care the overwhelming focus of his remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, stressing that the Senate confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court is about preserving the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic.

Why it matters: Democrats are aggressively pushing the message that Barrett, who has previously criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for his 2012 ruling salvaging the ACA, will seek to invalidate the law when the Supreme Court hears a Trump administration-backed lawsuit against it on Nov. 10.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Supreme Court ending Obamacare would be "a big WIN"

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that the Supreme Court invalidating the Affordable Care Act would be "a big WIN for the USA!"

Why it matters: Democrats have argued that confirming a Trump-appointed justice to the Supreme Court would put the Affordable Care Act, which protects pre-existing conditions, in jeopardy. Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, has written that she disagreed with Chief Justice John Roberts when he ruled to uphold the law.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow