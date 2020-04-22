58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Howard Schultz pushes coronavirus "transformation" loans for small businesses

Photo: Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Howard Schultz — the Starbucks chairman emeritus, who has been quiet since dropping out of the presidential race in September — announces on Medium this morning that he'll push for "transformation" loans for small business.

What Schultz is saying: He states that some of the country's independent restaurants are "dismayed" after qualifying for the Trump administration's Paycheck Protection Program since they have to use it specifically to pay employees or risk the grant becoming a loan.

"We need a Marshall Plan for small businesses that begins with providing federally backed loans that cover what it will cost to reopen and reinvent themselves for the COVID economy. These expenses include things like buildouts in workplaces and retail spaces to accommodate social distancing; regular virus testing for customers and employees; hiring and training; reconnecting or redeveloping supply chains; and converting products and services to meet evolving customer demands."
"These "transformation" loans should operate like start-up financing, but be longer-term, lower interest, include one year of no payments, and a portion that’s forgiven. A new federal facility should be established to purchase the loans from banks, removing the loans’ risk to banks and speeding their flow."
— Howard Schultz


Dion Rabouin

How many big companies got PPP loans

Data: U.S. Small Business Administration; Table: Axios Visuals

As Congress pushes closer to extending a second round of relief payments to small businesses after its $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funds in two weeks, banks are facing severe backlash over their handling of the program.

Driving the news: A class-action lawsuit on behalf of small business owners alleges JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank prioritized larger loan applications over small ones in order to collect larger processing fees.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Alayna Treene

Senate passes $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters at the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate passed a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill via voice vote on Tuesday after more than a week of intense negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress.

Why it matters: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and provide billions for hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

