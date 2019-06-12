Howard Schultz says he will not campaign this summer, citing health problems

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who has previously said he is considering running for president as a centrist independent, will not campaign this summer after undergoing three separate back surgeries.

Why it matters: Schultz' announcement and subsequent press tour earlier this year set off significant backlash from Democrats who believe running as an independent could help re-elect Trump. Schultz has warned that Democrats nominating a candidate too far to the left would be damaging to the country, but has nonetheless maintained that he will "not be a spoiler."