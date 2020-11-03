Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

How to avoid Election Day misinformation

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photos: Kamil Krzaczynski/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Today will be hard enough for many of us to get through without also falling for misinformation that may enrage, depress and deceive. Here are a few tips from team Axios and experts designed to relieve at least a little of the Election Day stress.

Why it matters: The intentional spread of false information aims not just to mislead, but also to keep voters from the polls and to undermine public faith in institutions.

The big picture: The antidote to misinformation is a mix of media literacy and healthy skepticism.

Here are a few tips from me:

  • Check the source before you tweet — even if your friend tweeted it.
  • Try to read the article before hitting retweet (something Twitter has been encouraging more broadly).
  • Step away from the computer when you start to feel overwhelmed. Take a breath, a bath or a walk, or build a Lego set —whatever helps you clear your head.

Laura Rosenberger, director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy, agreed with those, adding:

  • Be patient.
  • Identify credible sources in advance (like your secretary of state, or state/local election officials, and the CISA rumor control website).
  • Use in-platform resources to look for credible info and report suspicious materials.
  • Be very cautious about reports of fraud or hacks or interference — the goal of bad actors is to make us lose faith in the process, and these claims could be part of that. Wait for verified information.

Snopes, which has been debunking internet myths for years, encourages people to check its existing (and still-being-updated) list of election misinformation.

  • "First: Remember that many of the rumors spreading on Election Day are likely to be things we've covered before — gaffes, mischaracterizations, cheap fakes, pics stripped of context, and more," Snopes said in a tweet.

Go deeper: BuzzFeed’s Jane Lytvynenko has some more specific tips and tools for evaluating manipulated media and other misinformation yourself in this Twitter thread.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Nov 2, 2020 - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and it named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ant IPO suspended amid tensions with China

Jack Ma. Photo by Liu Yang/VCG via Getty Images

The Ant Financial IPO will not go forward as planned Thursday, as Chinese regulators cracked down on what would have been the largest public offering of all time.

Why it matters: Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese payments giant, gave a major speech at the end of October railing against financial regulation both in China and in the West. That speech resulted in a dressing-down from Chinese authorities — and the end of Ma's dreams that Ant would be able to go public.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow