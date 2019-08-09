How road and sidewalk repairs can incorporate accessible design

The big picture: General infrastructure updates could have ancillary benefits for people with mobility disabilities and, for example, people who commute by bike. These include:

Energy efficient and more effective street lights would increase night visibility, which could improve safety for cyclists and those using sidewalks and crosswalks.

Designated ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off zones could keep cars out of bike lanes and crosswalks — and could incorporate ramps for wheelchair users and those with strollers and walkers.

But, but, but: Basic improvements wouldn't be enough to meaningfully expand accessibility — and municipal governments in many cases already struggle to make basic infrastructure repairs.

For example: As of 2017, 4,600 out of Los Angeles' 10,750 miles of sidewalks needed fixing, at an estimated cost of $1.2 billion. Currently, the city repairs only 67 miles of sidewalk per year.

What's needed: Communities will also need to make investments specifically designed to improve accessibility.

Crosswalks could incorporate more “curb cuts,” which are built in ramps, and more audio announcements of light changes for people who are blind or low-vision.

Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. are installing beacon technology in some transit hubs to help people navigate using audio cues transmitted via devices like smartphones.

The bottom line: With municipalities stepping up to plan for and invest in an autonomous, electric transportation future, there is an opportunity to implement infrastructure improvements that follow principles of inclusive, accessible design.

Henry Claypool is a policy expert affiliated with UCSF and AAPD, and a former director of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office on Disability.