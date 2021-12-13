Trump's Big Deal, Part I: May your house be destroyed

In this episode, Axios Middle East correspondent Barak Ravid and national political correspondent Jonathan Swan explore the dramatic collapse of Donald Trump's plan to broker "the deal of the century" between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Dive in: In an exclusive interview, Trump tells Barak that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears much of the blame. He also reveals that their supposed bromance is over, saying of Netanyahu: “F--k him.”

In part 2, hear how a surprise breakthrough emerged from the wreckage of Trump's peace plan: the Abraham Accords. Listen here or on your favorite podcast provider.

Note: This episode contains some explicit language.

