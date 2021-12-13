Trump's Big Deal, Part II: From Secret Alliance to the Abraham Accords

This episode tells the previously unreported story of how a desperate attempt to stop Israel from annexing part of the occupied West Bank led to the most significant Middle East peace agreement in a generation.

Dive in: In the finale of our two-part season, Axios Middle East correspondent Barak Ravid tells national political correspondent Jonathan Swan how Trump's failure to make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians led to an unexpected success.

In episode 1, we explored the dramatic collapse of Trump's plan to broker "the deal of the century." Listen here or on your favorite podcast provider.

Note: This episode contains some explicit language.

