How Americans view Russia
More Americans view Russia as an enemy following its invasion of Ukraine, a new Pew Research survey found.
Why it matters: The issue is one of a few topics in which Democrats and Republicans find common ground. 72% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans agreed that Russia is an enemy of the United States.
Driving the news: 70% of all U.S. respondents now consider Russia to be an enemy, compared to 41% in January.
- The portion of Americans who view Russia as a competitor, in turn, dropped by about half.
- 49% said Russia was a competitor in January, compared to 24% in March.
The backdrop: The bipartisanship displayed in the Senate this week echoes that of the American sentiment toward the war in Ukraine.
After weeks of gridlock, the Senate voted 100-0 on Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil.
- "No nation whose military is committing war crimes deserves free trade status with the United States,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Between the lines: 83% of Americans ages 65 and older hold that view, compared to 59% of adults aged 18-29 — the youngest polled.
- The sentiment was also held by 77% of Americans with a postgraduate degree, compared to two-thirds of those with some college education and those with a high school degree or less.