Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congress votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

Erin Doherty
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Congress on Thursday voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil.

Driving the news: President Biden is expected to sign the measures, which the Senate passed 100-0.

  • The trade bill also revokes Belarus' trade operations with the U.S.

The big picture: Biden last month also signed an executive order banning the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States.

What they're saying: "Now, I wish this could have happened sooner, but after weeks of talks with the other side, it’s important that we have found a path forward," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, AP reports.

  • "No nation whose military is committing war crimes deserves free trade status with the United States."

Go deeper: U.S. moves to end normal trade relations with Russia

Go deeper