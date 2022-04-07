Congress votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

Congress on Thursday voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil.

Driving the news: President Biden is expected to sign the measures, which the Senate passed 100-0.

The trade bill also revokes Belarus' trade operations with the U.S.

The big picture: Biden last month also signed an executive order banning the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States.

What they're saying: "Now, I wish this could have happened sooner, but after weeks of talks with the other side, it’s important that we have found a path forward," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, AP reports.

"No nation whose military is committing war crimes deserves free trade status with the United States."

