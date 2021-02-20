Houston mayor: Blaming renewables for Texas blackouts "disingenuous"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Photo: Thomas Shea/AFP vis Getty Images
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that blaming this week's mass power outages on renewable energy is "disingenuous."
Driving the news: Several Republicans, as well as conservative commentators have falsely blamed wind and solar energy for the blackouts, which left millions of people across Texas in the dark amid frigid temperatures and snow and ice storms.
- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which manages the state’s power grid, said in a news conference Tuesday that natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as renewable sources, per the Dallas Morning News.
What he's saying: “Let me speak specially to legislators and others who are blaming what happened this week on the use of renewables. That is so far-fetched because it wasn’t just the wind turbines that froze; natural gas facilities froze; coal-fired plants froze; nuclear plants came offline and froze,” Turner said.
- “So, for anybody that attempts to blame what happened this week in Texas on renewables is being totally, totally disingenuous," he added.
- “The reality is that many of those renewable plants continue to produce energy.”
- “What is important to bear in mind is that the climate is getting warmer and we have to address the issue of climate change, even in the state of Texas.”
- "There are structural changes that need to take place, but I simply want to be blunt: Anybody who contends that what happened this week was due to renewable energy, they are trying to deflect where the real responsibility lies.”
Flashback: Tuner announced in April 2020 that the city had committed to purchasing 100% renewable energy.
- The mayor called the commitment its first step in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The big picture: President Biden on Saturday declared a major disaster in Texas to allow for more federal funds to be spent on relief efforts across the state.
- While power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in Texas, tens of thousands are still in the dark, per poweroutage.us.
- As of Friday, over 13 million Texans still did not have access to drinkable water.
- At least 16 deaths in the state were linked to the harsh weather as of Thursday.
Go deeper: How Texas' power mix breaks down