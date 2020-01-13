Stories

Houston Astros executives suspended after investigation into sign-stealing

The Houston Astros' logo
Photo: Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball has issued one-year suspensions for Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after an investigation revealed that the team used technology to illegally steal signs during its 2017 World Series run, The Athletic reports.

Why it matters: It's one of the harshest punishments the MLB has ever handed down. In addition to the suspensions, the team will also lose their first and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and be hit with a $5 million fine, per The Athletic.

The big picture: The Athletic reported in November that the Astros stole opposing teams' signs during 2017 home games by using a camera in center field, a scheme led by bench coach Alex Cora.

  • An anonymous source told The Athletic that the Boston Red Sox, who had hired Cora as their manager, also stole signs during their 2018 World Series championship season.

