Major League Baseball has issued one-year suspensions for Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after an investigation revealed that the team used technology to illegally steal signs during its 2017 World Series run, The Athletic reports.

Why it matters: It's one of the harshest punishments the MLB has ever handed down. In addition to the suspensions, the team will also lose their first and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and be hit with a $5 million fine, per The Athletic.