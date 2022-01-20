Sign up for our daily briefing

New home construction ends 2021 on high note

Matt Phillips
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

New home construction ramped up in December, with housing starts hitting the highest rate since March.

Why it matters: Demand for new homes rose amid the great reshuffling brought on by the pandemic. The resulting home price growth is stimulating the most active run for homebuilders since the boom years of the mid-2000s, a potential source of strength for the economy.

By the numbers: The Census Bureau reported starts rose a stronger-than-expected 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million in December.

  • In 2021, roughly 1.6 million houses were started, the most since 2006.

Our thought bubble: Markets can still work. Economic actors — homebuilders — are responding to high market prices with additional investment and employment aimed at boosting supply. I'll be darned.

Jeff Tracy
14 mins ago - Sports

Robot umpires inch closer to calling MLB games

The Automated Ball-Strike system (ABS), the tech powering what's colloquially known as robo-umps, is inching ever closer to the big leagues.

Driving the news: The independent Atlantic League — which has partnered with MLB since 2019 — last week announced it was doing away with robo-umps after testing them for the past season-and-a-half.

Oriana Gonzalez
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI conducts "court-authorized" search of Rep. Henry Cuellar's home

Rep. Henry Cuellar. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The FBI said it conducted a "court-authorized" search on Wednesday in the area of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

State of play: "The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," an FBI spokesperson told Axios, adding that they "cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech lobbies hard against looming antitrust bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Tech CEOs, including Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai, have been jawboning lawmakers as a Senate committee takes up a key antitrust bill Thursday.

Why it matters: The bill prompting this lobbying frenzy could upend how tech's giants do business, and tech's critics see this as a "now or never" moment for Congress to check the industry's power.

