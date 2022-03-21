Skip to main content
There still aren't enough houses

Matt Phillips
Activity in the red hot housing market stumbled in February, with the sharpest monthly decline in existing home sales since May 2020.

Why it matters: It could signal affordability is already slowing the juggernaut residential real estate market, even before March's steep rise in mortgage rates.

  • Affordability will almost certainly get worse. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now up to 4.16% — from 3.76% just over two weeks ago — and at its highest level since early 2019.
  • There are still hardly any houses to buy, with inventory just barely off the record low level seen in January.

Details: Sales of previously owned homes in February dropped 7.2% from January levels, even worse than expectations for a 6.2% decline.

  • Sales dropped in all four regions, with the worst tumble in the Northeast (-11.5%).
  • The median selling price was up 15% from a year ago to $357,300.

The bottom line: "The imbalance between housing supply and demand remained severe," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote of the February numbers.

