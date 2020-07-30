Jul 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ohio House speaker removed after arrest in bribery scheme

Ohio statehouse. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Members of the Ohio House voted on Thursday to strip Speaker Larry Householder (R) of his leadership position following his arrest earlier this month related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Why it matters: The Ohio House has never before removed a speaker, AP reports. Bipartisan support for removing Householder has accumulated since the affidavit’s release. The vote was unanimous; he retains his seat.

Background: Householder was one of five defendants identified as allegedly taking part in a pay-to-play scheme that led to the exchange of corporate money for personal and political use to help pass House Bill 6, a bailout for two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

  • Householder was a key player in passing the legislation.
  • House Bill 6 authorized a fee added to every electric bill in the state that would be directed to the energy plants near Cleveland and Toledo through 2026.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

