Members of the Ohio House voted on Thursday to strip Speaker Larry Householder (R) of his leadership position following his arrest earlier this month related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Why it matters: The Ohio House has never before removed a speaker, AP reports. Bipartisan support for removing Householder has accumulated since the affidavit’s release. The vote was unanimous; he retains his seat.

Background: Householder was one of five defendants identified as allegedly taking part in a pay-to-play scheme that led to the exchange of corporate money for personal and political use to help pass House Bill 6, a bailout for two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.