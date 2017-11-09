- Neal Rothschild
- 1 hr ago
House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia is the latest in a series of House Republicans to announce they'll retire at the end of this term. There are now 14 Republicans departing in 2018 and just one Democrat.
Outlier check: The number to watch is 23. That's the average number of retiring representatives over the last five election cycles. Over that time, there has been more attrition from Republicans than from Democrats. However, the 14-to-1 ratio of retiring Republicans to Democrats is considerable.
Outlier check 2: According to Brookings, the average terms served for retiring members has hovered around 8 over the last 40 years, but dropped to 5 in the 2016 cycle. The average among these 14 Republicans is 9.57.
A look at the 14 departing Republicans...
Bob Goodlatte of Virginia:
- Date announced: Nov. 9
- Terms: 13
- 2016 margin of victory: 34 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 25 points
Ted Poe of Texas:
- Date announced: Nov. 7
- Terms: 7
- 2016 margin of victory: 25 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 9 points
Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey:
- Date announced: Nov. 7
- Terms: 12
- 2016 margin of victory: 22 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points
Lamar Smith of Texas:
- Date announced: Nov. 2
- Terms: 15
- 2016 margin of victory: 31 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 10 points
Jeb Hensarling of Texas:
- Date announced: Oct. 31
- Terms: 8
- 2016 margin of victory: 61 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 28 points
Pat Tiberi of Ohio:
- Date announced: Oct. 19
- Terms: 9
- 2016 margin of victory: 37 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 11 points
Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania (resigned in scandal):
- Date announced: Oct. 5
- Terms: 7 full terms
- 2016 margin of victory: uncontested
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 20 points
Dave Trott of Michigan:
- Date announced: Sept. 11
- Terms: 2
- 2016 margin of victory: 13 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points
- Date announced: Sept. 7
- Terms: 7
- 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 8 points
- Date announced: Sept. 6
- Terms: 7
- 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
- 2016 presidential: Clinton by 3 points
- Date announced: July 31
- Terms: 15 full terms
- 2016 margin of victory: 51 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 35 points
- Date announced: April 30
- Terms: 14 full terms
- 2016 margin of victory: 10 points
- 2016 presidential: Clinton by 20 points
- Date announced: Jan. 25
- Terms: 5
- 2016 margin of victory: 28 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 19 points
- Date announced: Jan. 6
- Terms: 13 full terms
- 2016 margin of victory: 27 points
- 2016 presidential: Trump by 14 points