 House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures - Axios

Newest Stories

Report: Senate GOP tax plan would delay corporate tax cut in break with Trump

26 mins ago / Business

Facebook launches program to promote small businesses

32 mins ago / Technology

Paul Ryan claims House GOP tax plan is "not unpopular"

42 mins ago / Politics

Report: John Kelly asked DHS to expel Honduran immigrants

1 hr ago / Politics

Twitter halts user verifications after Jason Kessler controversy

1 hr ago / Politics

BlackRock CEO slams Bitcoin

1 hr ago / Technology

Growth in health care prices hovers at two-year low

1 hr ago / Health Care

Alaska hopes rise on China deal and ANWR bill

1 hr ago / Energy

More than 600k people signed up for the ACA in week one

1 hr ago / Health Care

Bob Goodlatte is the latest House Republican to announce retirement

1 hr ago

Senate Dem wants tech firms to notify users exposed to Russian propaganda

2 hrs ago / Technology

Kroger gives cloud business to Google and Microsoft

2 hrs ago / Business

Uber wants to bring flying taxis to cities worldwide by 2023

2 hrs ago / Technology

Uber CEO: SoftBank deal will happen

2 hrs ago / Technology

Howard Schultz on running for president

3 hrs ago / Politics

The U.S.-China business deals signed during Trump's visit

3 hrs ago / Business

Twitter and Facebook to weigh in on new ad disclosures

3 hrs ago / Technology

Trump plays by China's rules on media access

3 hrs ago / Politics

Cohn on tax plan: "Trickle down" is a good thing

3 hrs ago / Politics

Instacart CEO on life after Amazon-Whole Foods "nuclear bomb"

4 hrs ago / Technology

Rand Paul hints that his alleged assault wasn't over landscaping

4 hrs ago / Politics

Pro Rata

4 hrs ago / Axios Pro Rata

Generate

5 hrs ago / Axios Generate

62% say trust in traditional media has decreased due to fake news

5 hrs ago / Politics
Top Stories
Featured

House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia is the latest in a series of House Republicans to announce they'll retire at the end of this term. There are now 14 Republicans departing in 2018 and just one Democrat.

Outlier check: The number to watch is 23. That's the average number of retiring representatives over the last five election cycles. Over that time, there has been more attrition from Republicans than from Democrats. However, the 14-to-1 ratio of retiring Republicans to Democrats is considerable.

The names ... words

Outlier check 2: According to Brookings, the average terms served for retiring members has hovered around 8 over the last 40 years, but dropped to 5 in the 2016 cycle. The average among these 14 Republicans is 9.57.

A look at the 14 departing Republicans...

Bob Goodlatte of Virginia:

  • Date announced: Nov. 9
  • Terms: 13
  • 2016 margin of victory: 34 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 25 points

Ted Poe of Texas:

  • Date announced: Nov. 7
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 25 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 9 points

Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey:

  • Date announced: Nov. 7
  • Terms: 12
  • 2016 margin of victory: 22 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points

Lamar Smith of Texas:

  • Date announced: Nov. 2
  • Terms: 15
  • 2016 margin of victory: 31 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 10 points

Jeb Hensarling of Texas:

  • Date announced: Oct. 31
  • Terms: 8
  • 2016 margin of victory: 61 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 28 points

Pat Tiberi of Ohio:

  • Date announced: Oct. 19
  • Terms: 9
  • 2016 margin of victory: 37 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 11 points

Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania (resigned in scandal):

  • Date announced: Oct. 5
  • Terms: 7 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: uncontested
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 20 points

Dave Trott of Michigan:

  • Date announced: Sept. 11
  • Terms: 2
  • 2016 margin of victory: 13 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 5 points
Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania:
  • Date announced: Sept. 7
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 8 points
Dave Reichert of Washington:
  • Date announced: Sept. 6
  • Terms: 7
  • 2016 margin of victory: 20 points
  • 2016 presidential: Clinton by 3 points
John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee:
  • Date announced: July 31
  • Terms: 15 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 51 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 35 points
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida:
  • Date announced: April 30
  • Terms: 14 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 10 points
  • 2016 presidential: Clinton by 20 points
Lynn Jenkins of Kansas:
  • Date announced: Jan. 25
  • Terms: 5
  • 2016 margin of victory: 28 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 19 points
Sam Johnson of Texas:
  • Date announced: Jan. 6
  • Terms: 13 full terms
  • 2016 margin of victory: 27 points
  • 2016 presidential: Trump by 14 points
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Report: Senate GOP tax plan would delay corporate tax cut in break with Trump

Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, arrived on Capitol Hill to have lunch this October. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate GOP tax plan will propose to delay a corporate tax rate cut from 35% to 20% until 2019, breaking with Trump's preference that those cuts be effective immediately, The Washington Post reports, citing "four people briefed" on the plan. That also breaks with the House GOP plan, which would lower the rate next year.

Senators were briefed this morning on the Senate tax overhaul, which is expected to be introduced later Thursday. Separately, Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters the Senate plan won't repeal the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.

What it means: The delay on the corporate rate cut could lower the tax plan's cost by more than $100 billion, the paper says. Both House and Senate Republicans are working to keep the cost of their plans within the $1.5 trillion limit set by the budget.

(The first sentence of this article has been corrected to show the cut is to 20% not 30%.)

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Paul Ryan claims House GOP tax plan is "not unpopular"

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., defends the GOP tax reform plan. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan doesn't think there will be a similar political backlash to Republicans trying to pass their tax reform plan as they faced when trying to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. "We're going to be just fine politically," he predicted, because he argues "we're not doing this for political benefit."

By the numbers: Americans remain skeptical of the GOP tax plan. FiveThirtyEight notes that only 25% of people think it's a good idea and 50% of Americans oppose the plan entirely, according to a Washington Post survey from this week.

Go deeper: The Tax Policy Center assesses that 7% of Americans would get a tax hike under the GOP plan ... The winners and losers under the plan.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Report: John Kelly asked DHS to expel Honduran immigrants

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits off to the side before speaking to the media during the White House daily briefing. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Chief of Staff John Kelly called Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke on Monday to expel tens of thousands of Honduran immigrants with temporary protected status, the Washington Post reports citing "current and former administration officials." The residency permits for the 57,000 Hondurans were initially granted after a 1998 hurricane.

The backdrop: Duke had been planning to extend the permits, and "was angered by what she felt was a politically driven intrusion," per the Post. She reportedly told Kelly she would resign. Jonathan Hoffman, a DHS spokesman, said there is "zero factual basis" to that claim.

Keep reading ... words

Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security advisor, also called her about the issue. An anonymous White House official told the Post the calls resulted from "Duke's lack of decisiveness." White House officials confirmed the calls, although the White House publicly has hedged on the issue.

Behind the scenes:

  • Kelly reportedly said extending residency permits "prevents our wider strategic goal" on immigration — Trump's administration has long said temporary protected status should not be used as long-term justification for residing in the U.S.
  • Kelly also reportedly said that leaving the temporary status issue on the table could hurt Trump's nominee for DHS, Kirstjen M. Nielsen (although she faced no question on the topic at her confirmation hearing Wednesday).
  • Duke eventually decided to grant a six month extension.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Twitter halts user verifications after Jason Kessler controversy

Kessler in Charlottesville. Photo: AP

Jason Kessler, the organizer of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, got a Twitter verification earlier this week. Now, Twitter announced it's pausing verifications until confusion about the status is resolved. "Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance," the company said.

Why it matters: Social media verification is a big deal. While verification was meant to prevent copycats, the blue checkmark has grown to be seen as a sign of status and approval from the social network.

Keep reading ... words

Kessler once tweeted that Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer's death "was payback time." He later briefly deleted his account, per the Daily Beast.

The backdrop: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put out a new set of guidelines for the platform in October, which included removing "hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorify violence." But Twitter, along with other tech giants, is caught in a lose-lose situation as it toes the line between policing its content and clamping down on free speech.

Go deeper: Twitter's free speech dance

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

More than 600k people signed up for the ACA in week one

The Healthcare.gov website. Photo: Alex Brandon / AP

The first week of Affordable Care Act open enrollment for next year was strong, with more than 601,000 people signing up for health coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Of those, more than 137,000 were new customers, and more than 464,000 were people renewing their plans.

Context: Last year, ACA open enrollment signups in the first 12 days totaled over 1 million.

Why it matters: This year's early enrollment appears to be faster than last year's, revealing that the ACA is definitely not dead yet. However, it's important to note that the 2018 enrollment is only for six weeks, as opposed to three months last year — so it doesn't really tell us what the final numbers will be.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Senate Dem wants tech firms to notify users exposed to Russian propaganda

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), next to a poster of an online ad designed to suppress Clinton's vote (AP's Andrew Harnik)

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal today asked Twitter, Google and Facebook to inform all of their users who were exposed to ads and content purchased or placed by Russian actors during the 2016 election.

"You owe your users full information regarding when, where, and how they may have been unwitting participants in Russia's campaign to sow division and spread disinformation in the United States," Blumenthal wrote in letters to the companies' CEOs.

Context ... words

Context: The companies took a lot of heat on Capitol Hill last week for allowing Russian content with malicious intent to spread on their platforms and are under pressure to add new safeguards. Several lawmakers called on the companies to release more information about the ads and stories that appeared on their platforms so citizens have a better idea of what it looks like. Some ads have been released.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Uber wants to bring flying taxis to cities worldwide by 2023

This computer generated image shows a flying taxi. (Uber Technologies via AP)

"Uber reaches for the skies with plan for sleek flying taxi," by AP's Barry Hatton: "The ride-hailing service unveiled ... an artist's impression of the sleek, futuristic machine it hopes to start using for demonstration flights in 2020. The company aims to have its first paying passengers in various cities around the world by 2023, though the plan still faces major hurdles."

Keep reading ... words
  • "The battery-powered aircraft looks like a cross between a small plane and a helicopter, with fixed wings and rotors. It was presented at an international technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal."
  • Why it matters: "The vehicle is intended to soar over traffic congestion, sharply reducing city travel times. Uber hopes it will eventually become a form of mass transport and cost commuters less than using their own car, though initially it will be more expensive than that, Uber's Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said."
  • "The scheme still faces plenty of challenges, including certification of the new vehicle by authorities, pilot training and conceiving urban air traffic management systems that prevent collisions."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Uber CEO: SoftBank deal will happen

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Paul Sakuma / AP

Dara Khosrowshahi today gave his first public interview since being named CEO of Uber, at the DealBook Conference in New York City. He said that the pending investment from SoftBank — which remains stymied by governance disagreements between former CEO Travis Kalanick and VC firm Benchmark — "hasn't happened yet but it will."

More highlights ... words

More highlights:

  • When search firm called: "I think this is a call I want to completely ignore." He then spoke about it to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and, after telling Ek he was happy, was told: "Since when is life about being happy? It's about doing something."
  • Khosrowshahi's relationship with Travis Kalanick is "good, but comes with balance."
  • "When I got into this role I didn't want to take sides... Don't tell me about what happened, but about what we're going to do."
  • Khosrowshahi confirmed prior Axios reporting that he did not read an internal report from Eric Holder before accepting the position.
  • He says that Uber is targeting 2019 for an initial public offering. "We have all the disadvantages of being a public company, in terms of having a spotlight on us, but none of the advantages."
  • "The driver is the most important element on the entire consumer experience."
  • "The drivers don't want to become employees."
  • "I think we were generally immature" about dealing with regulators, such as in London.
  • On the multiples legal and financial ties between Uber, Google, Didi and Lyft: "It's like a giant orgy."
  • "In five years you're going to see some flying cars out there."
  • Go deeper: Inside Uber's financials
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Howard Schultz on running for president

Photo: Elaine Thompson / AP

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz has been floated as a possible Democratic Party challenger to President Trump in 2020, and today demurred but did not shut the door. Schultz's reply when asked about his presidential ambition, during the DealBook Conference in New York City.

"I'm deeply concerned about the direction of our country... and about the millions of Americans not participating in our economy. A lot of people are talking about the stock market, but the stock market is not a proxy for our economy... I am not thinking today about running for president."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The U.S.-China business deals signed during Trump's visit

Trump with Xi and Melania at a state dinner in Beijing. Photo: Thomas Peter / Pool via AP

China reportedly signed $253.4 billion worth of deals with American companies during President Trump's state visit, per AP. The big-ticket items include agreements with Boeing and Qualcomm.

Between the lines: "Such contract signings are a fixture of visits to Beijing by foreign leaders and are intended to defuse foreign complaints about China's trade surpluses and market barriers," AP reports. But often these deals are already in the books and won't subtract from the U.S.'s trade deficit with China, which was $347 billion last year.

The deals ... words
The deals include...
  • $83.7 billion in shale gas development projects
  • $43 billion for another gas project with Alaska
  • $37 billion for Boeing commercial jets
  • $12 billion for cellphone chips from Qualcomm
  • $11.7 billion for vehicles and parts from Ford and General Motors
  • $1.6 billion worth of soybeans
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Newest Stories

Report: Senate GOP tax plan would delay corporate tax cut in break with Trump

26 mins ago / Business

Facebook launches program to promote small businesses

32 mins ago / Technology

Paul Ryan claims House GOP tax plan is "not unpopular"

42 mins ago / Politics

Report: John Kelly asked DHS to expel Honduran immigrants

1 hr ago / Politics

Twitter halts user verifications after Jason Kessler controversy

1 hr ago / Politics

BlackRock CEO slams Bitcoin

1 hr ago / Technology

Growth in health care prices hovers at two-year low

1 hr ago / Health Care

Alaska hopes rise on China deal and ANWR bill

1 hr ago / Energy

More than 600k people signed up for the ACA in week one

1 hr ago / Health Care

Bob Goodlatte is the latest House Republican to announce retirement

1 hr ago

Senate Dem wants tech firms to notify users exposed to Russian propaganda

2 hrs ago / Technology

Kroger gives cloud business to Google and Microsoft

2 hrs ago / Business

Uber wants to bring flying taxis to cities worldwide by 2023

2 hrs ago / Technology

Uber CEO: SoftBank deal will happen

2 hrs ago / Technology

Howard Schultz on running for president

3 hrs ago / Politics

The U.S.-China business deals signed during Trump's visit

3 hrs ago / Business

Twitter and Facebook to weigh in on new ad disclosures

3 hrs ago / Technology

Trump plays by China's rules on media access

3 hrs ago / Politics

Cohn on tax plan: "Trickle down" is a good thing

3 hrs ago / Politics

Instacart CEO on life after Amazon-Whole Foods "nuclear bomb"

4 hrs ago / Technology

Rand Paul hints that his alleged assault wasn't over landscaping

4 hrs ago / Politics

Pro Rata

4 hrs ago / Axios Pro Rata

Generate

5 hrs ago / Axios Generate

62% say trust in traditional media has decreased due to fake news

5 hrs ago / Politics