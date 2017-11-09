House Republicans keep announcing 2018 departures

The Senate GOP tax plan will propose to delay a corporate tax rate cut from 35% to 20% until 2019, breaking with Trump's preference that those cuts be effective immediately, The Washington Post reports, citing "four people briefed" on the plan. That also breaks with the House GOP plan, which would lower the rate next year.



Senators were briefed this morning on the Senate tax overhaul, which is expected to be introduced later Thursday. Separately, Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters the Senate plan won't repeal the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.



What it means: The delay on the corporate rate cut could lower the tax plan's cost by more than $100 billion, the paper says. Both House and Senate Republicans are working to keep the cost of their plans within the $1.5 trillion limit set by the budget.



(The first sentence of this article has been corrected to show the cut is to 20% not 30%.)