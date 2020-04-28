35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House cancels plan to return from recess next week

Alayna Treene

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House will not return from recess on May 4 as previously planned, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The decision, which Hoyer said Democratic leaders made after consulting with the House physician, follows outcry from some members who had safety concerns. The Senate still plans to come back on May 4.

  • The number of coronavirus cases in D.C. are still rising, and two nearby counties are considered hotspots, Hoyer said. The House physician told Hoyer that "there was a risk to members that is one he would not recommend taking."
  • The majority leader added that the House will return once Congress and the Trump administration come closer to a deal on the next coronavirus relief package.

The other side: House Republicans have been pushing to return to the Hill, arguing that members of Congress are essential workers.

  • Hoyer told reporters that he hopes to come to an agreement with GOP leaders on how to continue committee work virtually, including hearings and markups.
  • Hoyer stressed that all members have been working daily to help their districts.

The big picture: Capitol Hill is a potential petri dish for the virus. Many lawmakers fit high-risk profiles because they're over 60, have underlying health conditions and are mixing in close quarters with staff and reporters after spending time in various cities across the country.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Pelosi: Guaranteed income during coronavirus crisis is "worthy of attention"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC Monday that minimum guaranteed income is "worthy of attention" as a policy measure to help Americans deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Pelosi's comments come as Congress is considering what to include in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has pitched the idea of giving $2,000 per month to every American for the duration of the crisis, calling it a necessity to ensure that citizens know "that they can feed their families." An aide for the Speaker later clarified to Axios that she was referencing paycheck guarantee proposals.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include a comment from Pelosi's aide.

Apr 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health