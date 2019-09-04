The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to the Department of Homeland Security for documents related to President Trump's alleged attempts to pardon officials charged with crimes while carrying out his immigration policies.

The big picture: In a statement, the committee said it is seeking information on meetings between Trump and DHS officials where pardons were reportedly discussed. The subpoena is also demanding records referring to "presidential pardons for potential violations of federal law relating to the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws or the construction of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border."