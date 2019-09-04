The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to the Department of Homeland Security for documents related to President Trump's alleged attempts to pardon officials charged with crimes while carrying out his immigration policies.
The big picture: In a statement, the committee said it is seeking information on meetings between Trump and DHS officials where pardons were reportedly discussed. The subpoena is also demanding records referring to "presidential pardons for potential violations of federal law relating to the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws or the construction of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border."
Context: Trump reportedly urged acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to close the southwestern border to migrants and said he would pardon McAleenan if he ran into any trouble, per the NY Times.
- The Washington Post reported that Trump told aides to fast-track the construction of his border wall and said he would pardon them if they had to break laws to get the job done.
What they're saying:
“The dangling of pardons by the President to encourage government officials to violate federal law would constitute another reported example of the President’s disregard for the rule of law."— House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler
- Nadler also said the committee intends to host hearings on the pardons and to conduct additional oversight in upcoming months.
