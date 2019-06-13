House set to host first slavery reparations hearing since 2007

A House Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing next Wednesday on reparations for individuals affected by slavery's legacy, the first time the issue will be given a House hearing since 2007, per the AP.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Washington can no longer ignore this issue. Between this hearing and several 2020 Democrats proposing ideas for how to fix the lasting legacy of slavery, we're in for one of the most robust debates we've ever had about reparations over the coming weeks and months.